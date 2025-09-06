Sept. 2025 Judging Program News

Basic Training for New Judges Update

A dedicated group of volunteers has been working hard over the summer to get the updated judging course ready for release this fall.

The new program, Basic Training for New Judges, consists of two independent segments and will be available in both English and French:

• Part 1 – Introduction to Judging Course (No Prerequisite) This is a self-paced online learning course with nine modules. Lessons are a mixture of text-based reading and video presentations.

• Part 2 – Judging Practice Workshop (Prerequisite: Introduction to Judging Course) This is a 6 ½ hour instructor led workshop providing an opportunity to practice judging images from a selection of genres. Initially, the workshop will be delivered via video conference.

The course is almost ready. Within the next few weeks, a detailed course outline will be published along with course fees and an opportunity to pre-register. We are aiming for an October 2025 launch of the Introduction to Judging Course, with Judging Practice Workshops to follow in due course. Watch the CAPA website, under the Judging tab for further information as it becomes available.

If you have questions or would like further information, please contact the Director of the Judging Program at judgingdirector@capacanada.ca.