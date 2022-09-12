Sept. 2022 Prairie Zone News

On Sept 5, Dan Sigouin, the Prairie Zone Director attended the first meeting of the 2022-2023 season for the Moose Jaw Camera club. Several members attended the Saskatoon judging course in April which inspired them to become club members this passed summer.

The club meeting was well attended and the exciting program for the 2022-2023 season was released. The club has organized numerous outings and workshops planned for the upcoming season where images will be showcase through numerous slideshows and critiquing sessions.

The second half of the meeting was the presentation, “Creating Winning Photographs”, that Dan created to help image makers become more organized with their shooting habits and work towards more impactful images. The members enjoyed the presentation and will be working to implement some of the simple recommendations to their process.

Dan Sigouin – Zone Director