Secretary Bio and Portfolio

Jocelyne Gagnon resides on the picturesque southeast coast of NB. She is a retired public servant with extensive experience in the administration of federal pension plans. She is fluently bilingual and holds a Bachelor of Arts from Crandall University in Moncton, NB.



Jocelyne enjoys travelling and has visited Canada extensively, the USA and many countries in Central America and the Caribbeans as well as Italy, France, Spain, Egypt, and China during which she documented her travels through photography. Up until her retirement, she had mainly taken photos of her travels. With extra time on hand, she decided to pursue her interest in photography. She joined a camera club, purchased a new camera, enrolled in photography courses, and read extensively on the subject. She was also invited to join “Groupe Socio-Foto”, a local group of photographers. The group worked on a project to document local community heroes and organizations and tell their story through photography. The project which won 2 awards, was done over 3 years with yearly exhibits that culminated in a large exhibit at the World Acadian Congress of 2019. She has also taken the CAPA Judging course and has entered several local and national contests to help improve her photography.

Jocelyne enjoys several types of photography including nature, landscapes, travel, macro and abstract.

She has been a member of the Focus Camera Club in Moncton since 2016, became a Board Member in 2018 and has been Secretary since 2020. She has also been a member of CAPA since 2020.