The Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival has announced the full program for the 23rd edition of the Toronto-wide event spanning the month of May, including its core programming of 23 primary exhibitions and 15 public installations.

Influential American artist Carrie Mae Weems will headline this year’s festival with an exhibition in five parts sited at distinct locations across the city, representing her first solo exhibition in Canada.

In addition to Weems, a selection of outstanding North American and international photographic artists will present an array of projects in museums, galleries and public spaces across Toronto.

“The range of artists that we have gathered for this year’s edition of CONTACT truly span the globe and bring insights and observations on so many different cultural, political and environmental issues,” CONTACT executive director Darcy Killeen says.

“The entire CONTACT team is honoured to have such a diversity of talent on view in Toronto this May and we thank our many partners and supporters for making all of this possible.”

Beyond its core exhibitions, CONTACT includes featured and open call exhibitions that present a range of works by artists at leading galleries and alternative spaces across the city.

CONTACT also organizes and co-presents a wide range of programs, including a book fair, book dummy reviews, lectures, panels and workshops appealing to a wide audience.

Full details are available on the CONTACT website (scotiabankcontactphoto.com). The festival is free and open to the public, with some exceptions at major museums.