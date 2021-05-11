SCCC President Steps Down

Phil Cunnington of the Sunshine Coast Camera Club (SCCC) will be stepping down from his role as the president. He took on this role about 8 years ago and has remained in this position until his planned departure in June of this year. When he initially took on this role, the membership only included people who had a common photography interest and wanted to gather together. The club transitioned to include photographers of all degrees of skills. (When Phil joined SCCC, the club was known as Sunshine Coast Shutterbugz). As the club grew, so did the need for an executive. So a couple of years ago an executive was formed to assist in formalizing structures and processes. Phil tirelessly devoted much of his time to ensure that this club ran smoothly and efficiently over these years.

Phil’s role as President included planning yearly programs, meetings and photography activities for the members. He was instrumental in the constant growth of the club by promoting community awareness. This included writing articles for the local newspaper and having the club involved in local photography galleries.

This past year, during the pandemic, he focused on keeping the club active and vibrant by being an integral part of the BC/Yukon InterClub Speaker Series. He also transitioned the club’s in-person meetings over to Zoom, bringing in prominent speakers, allowing members to continue to learn, share and develop their shared love of photography.

The members of SCCC are grateful for Phil’s untiring dedication to the Sunshine Coast Camera Club.

Janet Slater, FCAPA

CAPA District Representative, Sunshine Coast