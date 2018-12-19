Royal Ontario Museum Contest

Photography Contest

Contest closes February 15, 2019

The ROM invites you to share your captivating images of the natural world for a chance to win some amazing prizes including a 14-Day Experience Borneo tour for two courtesy of G Adventures, a Digital SLR camera courtesy of Henry’s Camera, and more!

Share your wildlife image from your unlocked Twitter or Instagram account and include @ROMtoronto & #ROMwpyON (or #ROMwpyJR for ages 13-17). For more information visit www.rom.on.ca/contest

Le concours de photos

usqu’au 15 février 2019

Le ROM vous invite à partager vos plus remarquables photos naturalistes. Vous pourriez gagner des prix exceptionnels, dont un voyage de 14 jours à Bornéo pour deux personnes offert par G Adventures, un appareil photo reflex numérique offert par Henry’s Camera et bien plus!

Partagez votre photo à partir de votre compte Twitter ou Instagram public et ajoutez @ROMtoronto et #ROMwpyON (ou #ROMwpyJR si vous avez entre 13 et 17 ans). Pour plus d’information, visitez www.rom.on.ca/concours.