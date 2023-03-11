Richmond Photo Club Spring Update

Meeting Schedule

Based on a member survey the Richmond Photo Club Society (BC) has decided to schedule a combination of in person and Zoom meetings until the end of the year.

“Ann Reiner Memorial” Exhibit

In follow up to the successful Lansdowne Print Show there are now twenty-six prints displayed in the Rotunda Gallery at the Richmond Arts Centre. This is the “Ann Reiner Memorial” Exhibit. This display is running from March 1 to March 31, 2023. If you are in the area, be sure to drop in and view these wonderful images. Google map link: https://goo.gl/maps/eiPsSwCcDpbVvfBCA

CAPA Club Competitions

The RPCS members’ involvement with CAPA Club competitions continues to receive wonderful results. Congratulations to all our members who have participated.