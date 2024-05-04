Subscribe to CAPA News here

Richmond Photo Club Society – May24 Update

The Richmond Photo Club displayed 80 of its members images in Richmond’s Lansdowne Mall from April 25th to the 28th During this event the public was invited to fill in a ballet indicating which image was their favourite. All votes were anonymous.

Over 400 ballets were filled in! The club is still in the process of tabulating the results. The positive response from the public was overwhelming and indicates the high level of enjoyment that the community receives from events of this nature.

The Richmond News also published an article on this event which increased the public’s awareness of the show. Here a few photos of this event.

Three images showing Gerry, David and Kyoko beside their images and two showing the public at the exhibit

