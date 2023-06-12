Richmond Photo Club Society June Update

The Richmond Photo Club has been extremely busy lately. On April 29th we participated in the highly anticipated return of the Crescent Beach Photo Club’s “2023 Black and White Invitation Print Competition”.

This high profile event has returned after being cancelled since the beginning of the pandemic. Ten local camera clubs submitted images for evaluation. Richmond Camera Club won first Prize at the “Club” level as well as 1st and 2nd Prizes at the “Individual” level. Participating members were:

Albert Tsai, Sue Olsen, Neil LeNobel, George Sandor, Richard Juren, and Elmar Thiessen. Congratulations to you all!

On June 3rd, The City of Richmond held it’s annual “Doors Open” event. This event is an opportunity for clubs and organizations within the city of Richmond, BC to promote their associations to the community. The Richmond Photo Club was asked by the city of Richmond to utilize the beautiful Minoru Chapel, a historic church built in 1891, currently located in Minoru Park as the venue to showcase our member’s photography.

Twenty images were selected that were contributed by ten members. A total of 78 guests visited our location to tour the Chapel and view our member’s images.

We thank all those who contributed and volunteered their time at the event. A few photos of the day provided by Julian Rozental and Chuck Vaugeois are attached.