Richmond Photo Club News

We would like to thank our outgoing president, Neil leNobel for his leadership. During his tenure Neil provided sincere photographic encouragement, direction, and knowledge. His wisdom was delivered with humour, humility and honesty. His chairmanship of the Competitions Committee for many years and his continued assistance with this committee was exemplary. We are extremely grateful for his governance and are honored that he will be staying on in an advisory role as his time permits.



We are very pleased to introduce our new President, Julian Rozental. Julian brings with him a wealth of photographic & management experience. His leadership capability is already evidenced by the number of events RPC is currently moving forward on. Examples of these are noted below.



In September, volunteer members of the Richmond Photo Club contributed pictorial content to the London Farm Family Day, providing a large number of expert family portraits in a suitably set-dressed old barn and smithy. They also documented a number of various vendors, a rabbit farm, a Lego club, and a host of activities. There were rabbit-petting, spoon and egg races, horse-back riding for children, and a hot jazz band, for the amusement and edification of adults and children alike. Finally, our members gifted the photographic results to the City of Richmond for archival and promotional use.

A subsequent similar event entitled Richmond Culture Days, part of the Canada-wide Culture Days, was also served by volunteer members of the club. Here, free family photos were taken and will be e-mailed to thirty-three participants. Again, an illustration of how the Richmond Photo Club is an active and appreciated participant in local community events.

Some very exciting news is that The Richmond Museum is currently hosting an exhibit entitled “The Arts Live Here”. The event runs from September 24, 2022 for 11 months. The event highlights how the arts speak to us, connect to us and give us unique ways to understand ourselves, our communities and our city.

We are honored to have had the Richmond Museum reach out to us to request permission from a number of our club members to use their images in this event. The Museum discovered these images by perusing our club’s website, proving how valuable online exposure is to the club. Those members who images were choses are:

Urs Fricker – Traditional Taiwanese Dancers / Polish Festival

Albert Tsai – Purple Orchid / Red Tulip / Flying Butterfly

Hendy Wu – Look Forward On Stage

Eva Sylvanna Wong – A Longing Gaze

The exhibition hours are:

9am-9pm weekdays

10am-5pm weekends

Closed on statutory holidays

We have also included the artist’s images to this article.

During the month of October, a group of Richmond Club photo prints are on exhibit at the South Arm Community Centre in Richmond, BC. The emphasis is on scenes and events native and peculiar to the City of Richmond. This is an event that may be repeated several times throughout the coming year(s). This event provides an opportunity to display images from the Richmond Photo Club further promoting the art of photography at a local community level.

Looking forward, the largest upcoming event for the Richmond Photo Club will be the Lansdowne Photographic Show. This event will be held in Lansdowne Mall, Richmond, BC February 9 – 12, 2023. This public exhibit will showcase 96+ photos from Richmond Photo Club’s members. More on this event will follow as the date nears.