Richmond Photo Club Jan. 2023 News

Lions Gate Camera Club Celebration of Nature Photography Competition Results

The Richmond Photo Clubs placement was 8 out of 20 participating clubs. A top 10 showing! The clubs total score was 141 and the top overall score was 159.

Neil leNobel placed second in the Landscape category with a score of 26 and for his image ‘Through the Arch”, missing first place by .5 of a point.

Sue Olsen’s image in the Wildlife category scored 26.5 missing honorable mention by .6 of a point.

Congratulations to both Neil and Sue!

Thompson Community Centre

From December 1, 2022 through to December 31, 2022 the Richmond Photo Club had 12 images displayed at the Thompson Community Centre. This has been a successful way to promote our club and reveal our clubs artwork to the city.

On January 24th we will be having our first in person evaluation meeting since the pandemic began. This meeting will be a “Print Evaluation Night”. All members that choose to participate may submit up to three printed images, the theme is “Open”.

As each print is being evaluated by a judge during this meeting we will project a digital image. This way all members in the audience can view the image during the evaluation.

The winning images will have a printed version for possible inclusion in other external “Print” showings and there will be a digital version available for inclusion in on line competitions and events.

Lansdowne Photographic Show

Continuing to look forward, the largest upcoming event for the Richmond Photo Club will be the Lansdowne Photographic Show. This event will be held in Lansdowne Mall, Richmond, BC February 9 – 12, 2023. This public exhibit will showcase 96+ photos from Richmond Photo Club’s members. More on this event will follow as the date nears.