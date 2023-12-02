Richmond Photo Club Dec.2023 Update

The Richmond Photo Club has been extremely busy in the community!

On Friday, November 24th Julian Rozental provided his time as the event photographer for the “ARTRICH 2023” Opening Reception.

This event runs from November 24 to December 31 at the Richmond Art Gallery. The Richmond Arts Coalition in partnership with the Richmond Art Gallery is pleased to present this exhibition for the fifth time. This dynamic juried exhibition features fifty emerging and established artists from Richmond, the Lower Mainland, and nearby communities to exhibit together and celebrate local talent. It features an eclectic array of styles and subject matter.

On Sunday, November 26, 2023, Elmar Theissen and David England participated as volunteer photographers for the “Islamic Art Experience Event 2023” at the Richmond Public Library.

This event was a full day of events made possible by the Community Arts Council of Richmond and The Richmond Public Library. It focused on sharing the beauty of Islamic art from around the globe and was an exciting and educational opportunity for people of all ages. In addition to the entertainment and educational value, these events encourage vibrant cross-cultural exchange among all faiths and cultures. The aim being to bring forward new art, artists, and performers from the local Muslim community in BC and Canada.

Both events were very well attended by the public. The Richmond Photo Club Society is delighted to have been able to participate in these community events and to provide The Richmond Arts Coalition, The Richmond Art Gallery, The Community Arts Council of Richmond, and the Richmond Public Library with many memorable images of these special occasions.

