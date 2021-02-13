Zoom Judge’s Practice Sessions continue to be very popular. The next practice session will be held Feb 20, 2021, 12:00pm EST. This practice will be in English, CAPA judges should have been send the Zoom invite details about this already. This will be an opportunity to practice and gain additional experience in judging photographs. For additional information please contact Glenn Bloodworth, Judges Liaison – judgesliaison@capacanada.ca
Judge’s practice session Feb 20, 2021
