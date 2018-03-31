Ray Goddard Receives FCAPA

Delta Photo Club’s Ray Goddard, posthumously received CAPA’s distinguished Fellowship Honour (FCAPA) at DPC’s March 21st meeting. Ray’s wife, Julienne, and family were in attendance. The award was presented to Julienne by CAPA Past President, Allen Bargen. This presentation occurred on the same night one year ago Ray’s image was selected for and subsequently won CAPA Gold at the Crescent Beach Black and White Invitational. Ray was a longtime member of CAPA. He had held almost every executive position in Delta Photo Club, including president several times. Photographer friends note that his passion for photography was contagious and that he was a generous mentor.