Rae McLeod awarded MCAPA

Rae McLeod has been a CAPA member since 2010 and a member of the Saskatoon Photography Club since 2016.

He has enjoyed medals and honour awards in many competitions since 2021.

He joins in many club activities and supports the club in many ways and is always helpful to other members of the club, whether it is technical or just providing an image critique. He has held the role of club treasurer since 2024 and has enjoyed the involvement of being on the executive board.

He, in conjunction with a fellow club member has put on a speed lite flash clinic to help members with this much misunderstood piece of equipment. He has also hosted a couple of learning sessions in his home to help people become more familiar with the dynamics of strobe lighting for portraits.

It is with great pleasure to award Rae with the Maple Leaf Honours Distinction.

Congratulations and thank you for all your hard work for CAPA.

Sincerely

Lorna Scott, FCAPA

Chair of Honours Committee

Canadian Association for Photographic Art.