Zone du Québec – Nouvelles de mai – Quebec Zone – May News

Un atelier pour les membres de l’ACAP

L’Association canadienne d’art photographique vise à promouvoir et à disséminer l’art et la science de la photographie sous toutes ses formes à l’usage et au profit de ses membres.

Avec cet objectif en vue, la zone du Québec de l’ACAP planifie offrir à ses membres individuels et aux membres de ses clubs un atelier théorique et pratique d’une journée sur la photographie noir et blanc.

L’atelier se déroulera le 26 octobre 2019 dans la région de Montréal. Le local sera déterminé ultérieurement.

L’atelier pourra accueillir un nombre maximum de 15 participants. Si la demande le justifie, l’atelier pourrait être redonné.

L’atelier, composé de parties théoriques et pratiques, sera dirigé par M. Carlos Richer. Une courte biographie est jointe.

Une documentation, distribuée au préalable, donnera une mission photo et demandera aux participants de faire ou de trouver des images qui seront traitées lors de l’atelier.

Afin de profiter au maximum de l’atelier, les participants devront avoir avec eux un ordinateur portable avec Lightroom et Photoshop et maitriser les bases de ces deux logiciels.

Notez bien que l’atelier ne sera pas un cours de Lightroom ou de Photoshop, mais plutôt dédié à la créa@on d’images photographiques à l’aide de techniques intermédiaires et avancés.

Le coût de l’atelier, 125$ incluant les taxes, sera payable lors de l’inscription.

Si vous désirez participer à cet atelier veuillez le signifier en envoyant un courriel à quebec@capacandada.ca. Une liste des participants sera établie selon l’heure et la date de réception. Un formulaire d’inscription suivra.

Carlos Richer — Notes biographiques

Fasciné par l’image, Carlos Richer a complété un baccalauréat en arts visuels avec spécialisation en photographie à l’Université d’OYawa, tout en travaillant comme projectionniste dans un cinéma de

répertoire.

En 1992, Carlos s’installe à Montréal pour travailler comme photographe de plateau, puis entreprend des études en infographie au Collège Marsan, question d’amorcer le virage numérique sur Adobe

Photoshop 1.5 Son diplôme en poche et passionné de Photoshop, il débute une carrière dans l’enseignement en photographie, en infographie et en multimédia.

En 2004, Carlos Richer fait l’acquisition du Collège Marsan qu’il dirige depuis. Il offre aussi ses services à titre de consultant en imagerie numérique et en photographie panoramique auprès d’agences de

publicité et de grandes entreprises.

En 2018, Carlos se joint à l’équipe de ESMA avec les Collèges SaleYe et Marsan dans les nouveaux locaux au 3536 boulevard St-Laurent (l’ancien cinéma ExCentristi.

Depuis 2012 Carlos Richer donne aussi plusieurs conférences sur l’inspiration, la créativité et comment trouver sa voix photographique.

L’ACAP veut offrir à ses membres des services en français et en anglais. Avec cet objectif en tête, nous travaillons au meilleur de nos capacités à traduire en français les principales pages du site. Cela représente un important défi et prendra un certain temps à réaliser. Merci de votre patience

Zone du Québec – Nouvelles de mai – Quebec Zone – May News

A Workshop for CAPA Members

The Canadian Association for Photographic Art strives to promote and disseminate the art and science of photography in all its forms for the use and benefit of its members.

With this objective in mind, CAPA’s Quebec Zone plans to offer its individual members and the members of its Clubs a theoretical and practical one-day workshop dealing with Black and White photography.

The workshop will take place on 26 octobre 2019 in the Montreal area. The specific locale will be determined shortly.

The workshop will be limited to a maximum of 15 participants. A second workshop may be opened to meet additional demand.

The workshop, comprising both theoretical and practical aspects, will be led by Mr. Carlos Richer. A short biography follows.

Participants will receive documentation prior to the event including a photographic assignment destined to generate images to be treated in the workshop.

To get the most from the workshop, participants should bring a portable computer equipped with Lightroom and Photoshop software and have a good knowledge of the operation of these

programmes.

Please note: this is not a Lightroom and Photoshop workshop, but one dedicated to the application of intermediate and advanced techniques in the creation of photographic images.

the cost of the workshop, 125$ including taxes, is payable on registration.

If you wish to participate in this workshop, please send an email to quebec@capacandada.ca. A list of participants will be established based on the hour and date of reception. A registration form

will follow.

Carlos Richer — Biographical Notes

With a fascination for images, Carlos Richer completed a bachelor degree in visual arts with a specialization in photography at the University of Ottawa, while working as a projectionist in a repertory

film cinema.

Carlos moved to Montreal in 1992 to work as a film set photographer before undertaking studies in computer graphics at the College Marsan in order to meet the digital challenge with Adobe Photoshop

1.5 With his diploma in hand and a passion for Photoshop, he launched his teaching career in

photography, computer graphics and multimedia.

In 2004, Carlos Richer acquired the College Marsan which he has directed ever since. He also offers his services as a consultant in digital imagery and panoramic photography to advertising agencies and large

enterprises.

In 2018, Carlos joined the ESMA team with the Colleges Salette and Marsan, in a new location at 3536, Saint-Laurent Boulevard (previously the ExCentris Cinemati.

Since 2012, Carlos Richer gives presentations on inspiration, on creativity and on finding one’s personal photographic style.

It is CAPA’s intention to offer services to its members in both English and French. With this in mind, we are working to the best of our abilities on French translations of the website’s main pages. This is a demanding task and will require some time to achieve. We appreciate your patience.