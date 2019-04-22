Québec in 2019 Competitions

Québec well represented in 2019 CAPA competitions!

It is very satisfying to note the increased number of Québec zone Individual and Club members participating in CAPA competitions. It is also encouraging to see their talent recognized by several awards in the 2019 CAPA competitions.

OPEN SPRING 2019 – individual

Benoit Larochelle – Silver Medal

Jocelyne Feizo – Bronze Medal

Benoit Larochelle – 2nd Place Merit Award, for his image “China…Really?”

OPEN SPRING 2019 – club

Ron Gesser of the Montreal Camera Club – 3rd Place Merit Award, for his image “Suri Boy”

SERIES OF 4 PHOTOS – individual

Evelyn Young – Gold Medal, for “A Series of 4 photos – Still Life”

MONOCHROME – individual

Yves Keroack – 1st Place Merit Award, Landscape, for his image “The Shining Path”

Jocelyne Feizo – 2nd Place Merit Award, Animal, for her image “Snow Birds Performance”

Margaret Foley – 2nd Place Merit Award, Architecture, for her image “Out of Step”

Dandan Liu – 3rd Place Merit Award, Architecture, for his image “The Maze”

MONOCHROME – club

Club photo de Boucherville – Bronze Medal

Helene Voyer of the Club photo de Boucherville – 1st Place Merit Award, Architecture, for her image “Monter au ciel”

Margaret Foley of the Lakeshore Camera Club – 2nd Place Merit Award, People, for her image “The Artist”

ALTERED REALITY – individual

Yves Keroac – Silver Medal

Yves Keroack – 2nd Place Merit Award, for his image “Time Frame”

Francine Raymond – 3rd Place Merit Award, for her image “Game Over”

Belle représentation du Québec aux concours 2019 de l’ACAP!

Il est très satisfaisant de noter l’augmentation du nombre de membres individuels et de clubs de la zone Québec qui participent aux concours de l’ACAP. De plus, il est encourageant de voir leur talent reconnu par l’attribution de plusieurs honneurs dans les concours 2019 de l’ACAP.

OUVERT PRINTEMPS 2019 – individuel

Benoit Larochelle – médaille d’argent

Jocelyne Feizo – médaille de bronze

Benoit Larochelle – 2e mention de mérite, pour son image « China…Really? »

OUVERT PRINTEMPS 2019 – club

Ron Gesser du Montreal Camera Club – 3e mention de mérite, pour son image « Suri Boy »

SÉRIES DE 4 PHOTOS – individuel

Evelyn Young – médaille d’or, pour « A Series of 4 photos – Still Life”

MONOCHROME – individuel

Yves Keroack – 1re mention de mérite, paysage, pour son image « The Shining Path »

Jocelyne Feizo – 2e mention de mérite, animal, pour son image « Snow Birds Performance »

Margaret Foley – 2e mention de mérite, architecture, pour son image « Out of Step »

Dandan Liu – 3e mention de mérite, architecture, pour son image « The Maze »

MONOCHROME – club

Club photo de Boucherville – médaille de bronze

Helene Voyer du Club photo de Boucherville – 1re mention de mérite, architecture, pour son image « Monter au ciel »

Margaret Foley du Lakeshore Camera Club – 2e mention de mérite, personnages, pour son image « The Artist »

RÉALITÉ ALTÉRÉE – individuel

Yves Keroac – médaille d’argent

Yves Keroack – 2e mention de mérite, pour son image « Time Frame »

Francine Raymond – 3e mention de mérite, pour son image « Game Over »