Québec in 2019 Competitions

Québec well represented in 2019 CAPA competitions!
It is very satisfying to note the increased number of Québec zone Individual and Club members participating in CAPA competitions. It is also encouraging to see their talent recognized by several awards in the 2019 CAPA competitions.
OPEN SPRING 2019 – individual
Benoit Larochelle – Silver Medal
Jocelyne Feizo – Bronze Medal
Benoit Larochelle – 2nd Place Merit Award, for his image “China…Really?”
OPEN SPRING 2019 – club
Ron Gesser of the Montreal Camera Club – 3rd Place Merit Award, for his image “Suri Boy”
SERIES OF 4 PHOTOS – individual
Evelyn Young – Gold Medal, for “A Series of 4 photos – Still Life”
MONOCHROME – individual
Yves Keroack – 1st Place Merit Award, Landscape, for his image “The Shining Path”
Jocelyne Feizo – 2nd Place Merit Award, Animal, for her image “Snow Birds Performance”
Margaret Foley – 2nd Place Merit Award, Architecture, for her image “Out of Step”
Dandan Liu – 3rd Place Merit Award, Architecture, for his image “The Maze”
MONOCHROME – club
Club photo de Boucherville – Bronze Medal
Helene Voyer of the Club photo de Boucherville – 1st Place Merit Award, Architecture, for her image “Monter au ciel”
Margaret Foley of the Lakeshore Camera Club – 2nd Place Merit Award, People, for her image “The Artist”
ALTERED REALITY – individual
Yves Keroac – Silver Medal
Yves Keroack – 2nd Place Merit Award, for his image “Time Frame”
Francine Raymond – 3rd Place Merit Award, for her image “Game Over”
Belle représentation du Québec aux concours 2019 de l’ACAP!
Il est très satisfaisant de noter l’augmentation du nombre de membres individuels et de clubs de la zone Québec qui participent aux concours de l’ACAP. De plus, il est encourageant de voir leur talent reconnu par l’attribution de plusieurs honneurs dans les concours 2019 de l’ACAP.
OUVERT PRINTEMPS 2019 – individuel
Benoit Larochelle – médaille d’argent
Jocelyne Feizo – médaille de bronze
Benoit Larochelle – 2e mention de mérite, pour son image « China…Really? »
OUVERT PRINTEMPS 2019 – club
Ron Gesser du Montreal Camera Club – 3e mention de mérite, pour son image « Suri Boy »
SÉRIES DE 4 PHOTOS – individuel
Evelyn Young – médaille d’or, pour « A Series of 4 photos – Still Life”
MONOCHROME – individuel
Yves Keroack – 1re mention de mérite, paysage, pour son image « The Shining Path »
Jocelyne Feizo – 2e mention de mérite, animal, pour son image « Snow Birds Performance »
Margaret Foley – 2e mention de mérite, architecture, pour son image « Out of Step »
Dandan Liu – 3e mention de mérite, architecture, pour son image « The Maze »
MONOCHROME – club
Club photo de Boucherville – médaille de bronze
Helene Voyer du Club photo de Boucherville – 1re mention de mérite, architecture, pour son image « Monter au ciel »
Margaret Foley du Lakeshore Camera Club – 2e mention de mérite, personnages, pour son image « The Artist »
RÉALITÉ ALTÉRÉE – individuel
Yves Keroac – médaille d’argent
Yves Keroack – 2e mention de mérite, pour son image « Time Frame »
Francine Raymond – 3e mention de mérite, pour son image « Game Over »