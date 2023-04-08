Prince George Photographic Society’s upcoming Art Exhibit

The Prince George Photographic Society in conjunction with the Central BC Railway and Forestry Museum is presenting a display of prints on the theme “Abandoned”. There are 32 prints contributed by 14 club members. The show opens to the public on Sunday, April 2, and runs until July 8. The Gallery is open to the public and can be viewed without an entry fee.

“Decayed, forgotten, abandoned… visit this limited time showing from the Prince George Photographic Society to explore this theme through their lenses. Together, we have zoomed in on relics of industry to present a visual experience for the public to explore.”



More information on the Museum: https://www.pgrfm.bc.ca/