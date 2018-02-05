Prince George Photographic Society Presents

Two Upcoming Events in Prince George:

February 28 – “Tall Tales, Long Lenses”, Book Presentation and Signing – 7:30 pm, UNBC Canfor Theatre, Admission free (by donation).

March 1 – “Getting Wild About Photography – The Goods on Shooting Wildlife”, Wildlife Photography Seminar – 7:00 pm, UNBC Weldwood Theatre, Admission is $30 for members of the PG Photo Society and $50 for non-members. Contact Bob Steventon at 250-562-3717 or bstevent@uniserve.com to register.

Tall Tales, Long Lenses by John E. Marriott

John E. Marriott is one of Canada’s premier professional wildlife and nature photographers. He is known for photographing wilderness scenes and wild, free-roaming animals in their natural habitats. John’s new book, Tall Tales, Long Lenses, is an impressive collection of images and personal narrative, and chronicles his rise as one of Canada’s renowned wildlife photographers. This memorable event will feature John as he recounts many of his favourite stories and iconic photos from his most unforgettable wildlife encounters in some of Canada’s spectacular locales.

John is a Canmore/Banff based conservation advocate whose images have been published internationally by National Geographic, BBC Wildlife, Canadian Geographic, McLean’s and Reader’s Digest. He is a contributing editor for Outdoor Photography Canada magazine and the host of the popular web series EXPOSED with John E. Marriott. John is the author of three Canadian bestsellers and he recently co-released the critically acclaimed book The Pipestones: The Rise and Fall of a Wolf Family. John is the owner/operator of Canadian Wildlife Photography Tours (www.canwildphototours.com), featuring wildlife photo expeditions and workshops in remote Canadian settings. John is a premier storyteller and is sharing his tallest tales and unforgettable images of animals that inspired Tall Tales, Long Lenses.

Getting Wild About Photography – The Goods on Shooting Wildlife by John E. Marriott

Learn all about wildlife photography from one of Canada’s premier wildlife photographers, John E. Marriott. John covers the backyard basics and delves into a variety of topics, including an in-depth, beginner-to-advanced overview of your optimal camera settings and techniques for a diverse range of wildlife photography encounters and situations. John will provide a run-down of his own gear and what he considers to be must-have equipment, he’ll provide a comprehensive look at how to improve your compositions in wildlife photography, he’ll look at the ethics of photographing wildlife, and he will provide insight into how to make a career as a wildlife photographer. Join John as he shares with you his experiences photographing polar bears, wolves and other wild predators, and reveals his favourite tips, techniques, and easy-to-access locations for getting incredible wildlife shots.