The CAPA competition schedule has been published to all clubs and individual members. Please take some time to review the schedule for the season and plan some outings to ensure you are creating new competition content. Also, please check the rules sections to ensure you are aware of the possible changes to the image editing criteria, especially the nature competition.

Have a great 2022-2023 season and I look forward to seeing images from across the association.

Thanks

Dan Sigouin – Zone Director