CAPA Prairie Zone Competition 2020 (Pilot Project)

I am pleased to make this announcement with the agreement of Sheldon Boles, CAPA Competition Director.

As a pilot project CAPA Prairie Zone (PZ) will conduct a competition. The submitted images will be judged by 3 CAPA Certified Judges. Here is the description of it.

Who is eligible: CAPA Individual/Family Members in the PZ and All current members of the CAPA Club Members in the PZ

CAPA Individual/Family Members in the PZ and All current members of the CAPA Club Members in the PZ Theme: Life on the Prairies. We are looking for images to celebrate the dynamic prairie region and what it has to offer photographers. The are no editing restrictions to the images.

Life on the Prairies. We are looking for images to celebrate the dynamic prairie region and what it has to offer photographers. The are no editing restrictions to the images. Closing Date: April 20, 2020

April 20, 2020 Submission: 1 or 2 images per member sent to Prairie prairie@capacanada.ca with the title of your email as “ CAPA Prairie Competition Submission ”. Please be advised that the image (s) you send must be in the size described in the Image Specifications below.

1 or 2 images per member sent to Prairie prairie@capacanada.ca with the title of your email as “ ”. Please be advised that the image (s) you send must be in the size described in the Image Specifications below. Rules: Please read the rules at https://capacanada.ca/2019-open-theme/ and follow the instructions for submission. (Editing Criteria, Eligibility Criteria, Image Specifications, and Judging Criteria)

Please read the rules at https://capacanada.ca/2019-open-theme/ and follow the instructions for submission. (Editing Criteria, Eligibility Criteria, Image Specifications, and Judging Criteria) Awards: Only for individual images not the total scores of the 2 images

Best regards,

Dan Sigouin

CAPA Prairie Zone Director