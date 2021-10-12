Prairie Region announce Canadian Association for Photographic Art

My Country – My Pays Exhibit

from February 1 to February 15, 2022 at C Space King Edward, 1721 29th Avenue SW, Suite 125 Calgary.

C Space King Edward is open Monday through Friday from 8 am until 8 pm and Saturday from 8 am until 5 pm.

A reception will take place on Friday February 4th, 2022 at 6 pm.

The Canadian Association for Photographic Art will proudly exhibit the work from individual and club winners and honourable mentions. These images identify our unique Canadian identity, including cultural heritage, geographical uniqueness, historical events or locations, iconic landscape or cityscape, roughness of Canadian landscape, seasonal uniqueness, nature, wildlife specific to Canada, architecture and images that show symbols of caring, confidence, courage, encouraging, helping others, nurturing, pride, respect, self-sacrifice and trust.

Images include aircraft, animal, architecture, landscape, cityscape, objects, plants, sea mammals, trains, vehicles, vessels and each of Canada’s provinces and territories will be represented. These images exemplify the unique beauty of one or more themes from the perspective of either a resident or a visitor.