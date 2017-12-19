Position Available Web Manager

Join the CAPA team to continue the excellence of service provided to our membership. The new CAPA web site was designed using current WordPress themes for ease of administration and to provide future flexibility. You will work with a great group to provide ongoing member support and to keep the site content current.

A detailed understanding and experience in WordPress, database management and MailChimp as well as an excellent command of the English language is required.

This is a part time position requiring on-going monitoring of email inquiries with additional time for content updates or special projects based on an hourly rate.

Web Manager

Serve as Web Manager for capacanada.ca

Overall management of website and specialized module issues

Develop and implement a year-round plan for ongoing fresh and relevant content – updates weekly

Create content, find content

Keep all areas of the website current and interesting

Select and edit content for the website for relevance and appropriateness

Develop, implement and maintain a style guide for the website

Work with the volunteers providing specialized content modules, specifically the Entry Wizard System for Competitions and the Paid Memberships Pro system for memberships.

Oversee and manage the Website Developers and other contracted businesses working on the website (wpcloud etc.)

Work regularly with Zone Directors and Board members to ensure their area of the organization is represented correctly and interestingly on the website

Serve as first responder to website users requiring help with logging in and access to website content

Answer or forward all inquiries about the organization and membership

Overall management of CAPA mailing lists in MailChimp in association with the Membership Director

Ensure that CAPA complies with relevant privacy regulations

Manage the membership database in PMPro

Set up and manage new paid CAPA events in the Events Module within the website

Set up and manage the biennial Canadian Camera Conference events in the Events Module within the website

Set up and manage the Photo Critique Forums within the website

Manage CAPA messaging on social media, including Facebook – weekly updates

This is a paid position reporting to the President.

Please forward a resume to Rod Trider – President, CAPA

email : President@capacanada.ca