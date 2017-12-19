Position Available Editor of Canadian Camera

Join the CAPA team to continue the excellence of the Canada Camera magazine. Editorial experience along with an understanding of the organization is required. With a quarterly publishing schedule the workflow requires ongoing exchange with contributors, ramping up towards publication deadlines Requirements include, an excellent command of the English language, proficiency with Word and Excel. Experience using a style guide an asset.

Editor

Serve as Editor-in-Chief for Canadian Camera Magazine

Develop and implement a plan for four issues per year, both print and digital

Develop an overall theme for each quarterly issue

Create a plan for relevant content

Find and engage contributors of content

Select and edit the content

Oversee the advertising manager, and graphic designer – who does the layout

Serve as Editor-in-Chief for newsletter CAPA Monthly News and any other regular Canada-wide communications that are sent to members

Cultivate and manage relationships with advertisers and sponsors across all CAPA programs

Liaison with the printers

Manage the mailing lists in association with the Membership Director

Via MailChimp manage the collection and distribution of both print and digital editions of the magazine

Answer all related inquiries

This is a paid position reporting to the President.

Please forward a resume to Rod Trider – President, CAPA

email : President@capacanada.ca