The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for the next talks in our webinar series. While the majority of our talks are free, there are a few where the cost for PGNS Members and Guests is $5 (+ Eventbrite fee).

Portraiture with Glyn Dewis is on Sunday October 17, 2021 at 7:30pm ADT. UK Photographer, Author and Educator, Glen Dewis is well known for his presentations at Photography Conferences like “The Photography Show” and “KelbyOneLive”and his YouTube tutorials on Photography and Post Production techniques. Join us as he shares with us his project of honouring, remembering and educating the public about the UK’s surviving World War II veterans.

To register for Glyn’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/portraiture-with-glyn-dewis-tickets-179290421477