Photoshop @ Abbotsford Photo Arts Club

Photoshop Techniques Workshop with Peter Levey on January 27, 2018

Join avid educator Peter Levey for ideas, techniques, and tips to improve your images in Photoshop and other post production programs.

This full day workshop will assist you in achieving that WOW factor from your images

Layers, Masking & Blending

Advanced Selection Techniques

Repair tools including Spot Healing, Patch Tool, Content-aware Move Tool.

Intelligent Upsampling without the need for Plugins for upscaling smaller images

Image Merge – Panorama and HDR using RAW files

This workshop is suitable to photographers at any stage of their journey – from totally newbie to fully experienced enthusiast.

Registration:

Registration is limited to 60 photographers to ensure to ensure a personal and interactive learning experience. The fee for the day is only $59 for pre-registration and $65.00 at the door (cash only).

Location:

The workshop will be held in the Community Services facility, 2nd floor of the Center Ice complex, 3600 Townline Rd, Abbotsford, BC. (Corner of Townline Rd and Blue Ridge Drive).

More information and to register visit: Peter Levey Workshop