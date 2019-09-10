Photomotion 2019

The Pacific Digital Photography Club is presenting our 16th annual audio visual presentation, ‘PHOTOMOTION’, which showcases members’ award winning photography.

PHOTOMOTION is a professional multimedia event consisting of presentations with special effects covering a wide range of photographic themes.

Approximately twenty juried shows, each 3 to 4 minutes in length, will be shown at the Inlet Theatre in Port Moody on Saturday November 16th, 2019.

We anticipate approximately 320 people will attend this event, either at the 2pm afternoon or the 7pm evening showing.