Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia (PGNS) Sept. 18 Presentation

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

Celebrating its 75th year as a club, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for our Fred & Edie Greene Speaker series.

There is no charge to attend these webinars, but donations to support the speaker series are gratefully accepted.

“Antarctica and South America” by Jim Neale takes place on Sunday September 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM ADT. An educator and organizational development consultant (mostly at Dalhousie) prior to retiring, Jim and his wife now travel between November and May every year,backpacking and chasing opportunities that present themselves. For close to a year, Jim and his wife Donna visited some of South America’s many natural wonders including the Galapagos, the Amazon, Torres del Paine, the glaciers of Argentina, and Iguazu Falls.

In this webinar, Jim will talk about their experiences, images and musings about independent and budget travel in South America… and one might get to Antarctica for a reasonable cost.

To register for Jim’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/sampling-the-natural-wonders-of-south-america-and-antarctica-by-jim-neale-tickets-404581302567