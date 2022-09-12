Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia (PGNS) Sept. 12 Presentation

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

Celebrating its 75th year as a club, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for our Fred & Edie Greene Speaker series. There is no charge to attend these webinars, but donations to support the speaker series are gratefully accepted.

“How to Make Your Subject Stand Out” with Luke Colwell takes place on Monday, Sept 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM ADT. Luke Colwell is a 16-year-old wildlife photographer from Bridgewater Nova Scotia. In this presentation, he will talk about how to use colours, environment, light, shooting techniques and editing tips to make your subject pop.

The presentation is sponsored by Hunt’s Photo & Video.

To register for Luke Colwell’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/how-to-make-your-subject-stand-out-by-luke-colwell-tickets-401044323367