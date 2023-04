Regretfully due to a family illness, SCUBA Diving the Coral Triangle: Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands with Lin Craft, FPSA, FSCACC on April 10, 2023 is cancelled. The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia will reschedule this presentation for the Fred & Edie Greene Speaker series in the 2023-2024 season and hope that you will be able to join us at that time.

