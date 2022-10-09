Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia (PGNS) Oct. 23 and Nov. 14 Speaker Invitations

“Camino de Santiago: A Photo Walk in Spain by Peter Steeper takes place on Sunday, Oct 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM ADT. In May 2022, Peter walked 115 kilometers on the Camino de Santiago with his granddaughter.

This presentation features images from their pilgrimage as well as other parts of Europe. Peter will also provide tips for those planning to walk long distances with their camera gear.

To register for Peter Steeper’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/camino-de-santiago-a-photo-walk-in-spain-by-peter-steeper-tickets-401336948617