Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia (PGNS) Oct. 23 and Nov. 14 Speaker Invitations

Celebrating its 75th year as a club, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for our Fred & Edie Greene Speaker series.
There is no charge to attend these webinars, but donations to support the speaker series are gratefully accepted.
“Camino de Santiago: A Photo Walk in Spain by Peter Steeper takes place on Sunday, Oct 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM ADT. In May 2022, Peter walked 115 kilometers on the Camino de Santiago with his granddaughter.
This presentation features images from their pilgrimage as well as other parts of Europe. Peter will also provide tips for those planning to walk long distances with their camera gear.
To register for Peter Steeper’s presentation, please use the following link:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/camino-de-santiago-a-photo-walk-in-spain-by-peter-steeper-tickets-401336948617
“The Photographer’s Guide to the Galapagos Islands ” by David DesRochers takes place on Monday November 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM AST.
A member of the North American Nature Photography Association (NANPA) and an Associate Naturalist with the New Jersey Audubon Society, David has lectured at camera clubs throughout the northeast.
In this presentation he will discuss the unique challenges that present themselves when photographing in the Galapagos.
To register for David’s presentation, please use the following link:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-photographers-guide-to-the-galapagos-islands-by-david-desrochers-tickets-400308943827