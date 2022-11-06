Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia (PGNS) Nov. 2022 News

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

As part of the celebrations for the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia’s 75th year as a club, on October 22, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia had the pleasure of visiting the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (AGNS).

Shannon Parker, Laufer Curator of Collections arranged a research visit featuring a selection of prints from the Annie Leibovitz: Photographs from her Books collection held in trust at the AGNS.

It was an educational and inspiring experience for members to be able to view some of the images in the collection.