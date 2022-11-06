Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia (PGNS) Nov. 20 Presentation

Celebrating its 75th year as a club, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for our Fred & Edie Greene Speaker series.

There is no charge to attend these webinars, but donations to support the speaker series are gratefully accepted.

“Photography and Creative Exploration” by Stephen Scott Patterson takes place on Sunday, Nov 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM AST. For Stephen, Photography is a visual exercise in uncovering the order within the chaos of the natural and manmade world. He will discuss how he is constantly analyzing and refining his approach using examples drawn from images he has captured in his pursuit of photography.

To register for Stephen Scott Patterson’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/photography-and-creative-exploration-by-stephen-patterson-tickets-399771877447