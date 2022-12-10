Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia (PGNS) Jan. 09 Presentation

Celebrating its 75th year as a club, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for our Fred & Edie Greene Speaker series. There is no charge to attend these webinars, but donations to support the speaker series are gratefully accepted.

“Photographing the Northern Lights” by Kah-Wai Lin takes place on Monday January 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM AST. A landscape photographer based in New Jersey, Kah-Wai will discuss everything you need to know about photographing the Northern Lights. From how to precisely predict the Northern lights to creative compositions in a winter landscape you will be prepared for your next photo adventure.

To register for Kah-Wai Lin’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/photographing-the-northern-lights-by-kah-wai-lin-tickets-397229814067