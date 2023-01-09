Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia (PGNS) Feb. 13 Presentation

Celebrating its 75th year as a club, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for our Fred & Edie Greene Speaker series. There is no charge to attend these webinars, but donations to support the speaker series are gratefully accepted.

Making A/V Presentations for Competition and Fun – by George Hutchinson takes place on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM AST.

George “Hutch” Hutchison, QPSA, DFS4C has been recognized as a Gold and Silver Medal recipient in the PSA Projected Image Division (PID) Photo Essay Contest and also enjoys creating similar presentations for family, friends and memories. This presentation will include ideas for finding resources, organizing, sharing and building a slide show that will keep the audience engaged and wow competition judges.

To register for this presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/making-av-presentations-for-competition-and-fun-by-george-hutchinson-tickets-421536746757