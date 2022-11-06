Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia (PGNS) Dec. 12 Presentation

Celebrating its 75th year as a club, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for our Fred & Edie Greene Speaker series.

There is no charge to attend these webinars, but donations to support the speaker series are gratefully accepted.

“DSLR & Mirrorless Technology differences” by Chris Ogonek – Nikon takes place on Monday December 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM AST. Chris Ogonek from Nikon will discuss the merits of making the jump to mirrorless from DSLR.

To register for Chris’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/dslr-mirrorless-technology-differences-nikon-tickets-411333398267