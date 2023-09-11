Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia – Apple Blossom

On May 27, members of the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia celebrated the club’s 75th year by retracing the route of the club’s first field trip through the Annapolis Valley. Pictured here are some of the members, while other participants (like during the first field trip) were off wandering amongst the apple blossoms.

Laszlo Podor was presented the CAPA medal of Excellence for earning the highest cumulative score in CAPA competitions throughout the 2022-2023 season. He presented Joyce S.K. Chew with the CAPA Club Services medal in recognition of her many years of service (including serving numerous roles on the Executive since 1997) to the club.