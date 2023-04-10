Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia (PGNS) 03/19/2023 & 04/10/2023 Presentations

Celebrating its 75th year as a club, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for our Fred & Edie Greene Speaker series. There is no charge to attend these webinars, but donations to support the speaker series are gratefully accepted.

1. Portraits Unplugged with Bobbi Lane takes place on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ADT. Bobbi Lane, a Fujifilm “X” Photographer, is an award-winning commercial photographer specializing in creative portraits on location and in the studio. In this presentation we will learn how to find the “Beauty in Natural Light” and how to use various lighting conditions in order to make creative environmental portraits.

To register for Bobbi’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/portraits-unplugged-by-bobbi-lane-tickets-421559855877

2. SCUBA Diving the Coral Triangle: Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands with Lin Craft, FPSA, FSCACC takes place on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ADT.

A marine biologist and underwater photographer for over 40 years, Lin Craft’s love of what lies beneath the sea has taken her all over the world. Join us on a photographic journey through the Coral Triangle of Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands as we explore the coral reefs and seamounts. Lin will also describe some of the unique challenges that the underwater photographer faces in trying to capture the beauty and diversity of the world beneath the sea.

To register for Lin’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/scuba-diving-the-coral-triangle-papua-new-guinea-and-the-solomon-islands-tickets-534903098567