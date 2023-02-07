Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia (PGNS) 02192023 & 03132023 Presentations

Celebrating its 75th year as a club, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for our Fred & Edie Greene Speaker series. There is no charge to attend these webinars, but donations to support the speaker series are gratefully accepted.

1. An Introduction to Luminosity Masks – How to Make and Use Them in Photoshop by Bob Benson takes place on Sunday, Feb 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM AST.

Bob Benson, FPSA EPSA, has held various positions with the Photographic Society of America, including a four year term as Divisions Vice President. A popular speaker, Bob is back to show us how to how to create and how to use luminosity masks as adjustment masks. Come and learn how to add this popular technique to your post-processing toolbox.

To register for Bob Benson’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/an-introduction-to-luminosity-masks-how-to-make-and-use-them-in-photoshop-tickets-400499202897

2. Exploring Iceland with Paul Illsley takes place on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ADT.

With over 40 years of photographic experience Paul Illsley’s work has been published by National Geographic, used by The Royal Canadian Mint in the form of a coin, by Canada Post in the form of a stamp and featured in a number of international publications.

Join us as Paul takes us on his 5-week, 7800 km journey around the beautiful island of Iceland. Located just below the arctic circle, Iceland is home to creeping glaciers, dormant and active volcanoes, sizzling geothermal vents, exploding geysers, cascading waterfalls and stunning black sand beaches. Paul will be showing some of the images he recorded during his journey and giving his impressions of this spectacular country.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/exploring-iceland-with-paul-illsley-tickets-527858257257