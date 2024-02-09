Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia Feb24. Update

Celebrating its 76th year as a club, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for our Fred & Edie Greene Speaker series. There is no charge to attend these webinars, but donations to support the speaker series are gratefully accepted.

Monday, March 11, 2024 – Hazel Meredith (Rescheduled from December 11, 2023)

Working with Textures and Overlays – Turn Ho-Hum into a Work of Art with Hazel Meredith, APSA, HonNEC takes place on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 7:30 PM ADT. Hazel Meredith is an award-winning photographer and a sought-after teacher, speaker, and competition judge. She and her husband, Dave, produce the “Virtual Creative Photography Conference” with attendees from around the world. Hazel loves the creative aspect of photography and postprocessing, especially the use of textures and software to create unique images. In 2020, she was the recipient of the Ashbrook Award for Digital Imaging Instruction from the Photographic Society of America.

In this webinar, Hazel will discuss how to create your own textures using layers and blend modes to create a beautiful work of art.

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Atlantic Canada, the Cradle of Photography in Canada by Jeff Ward takes place on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 7:30 PM ADT.

An amateur historian and retired professional planner, Jeff Ward publishes regularly in Photographic Canadiana, the journal of the Photographic Historical Society of Canada. Since 2015 he has focused his research on identifying and documenting the photographers who were active in the four Atlantic Provinces in the first 100 years of photography – 1839 to 1939 – in an adventure he calls The Early Light Project.

This presentation will cover the first 25 years of photography [1839-1864] in the Atlantic Region (New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador) and will include nationally significant events which happened in the region at this time. It will also discuss the types of photography being undertaken (covering the gamut from sun prints to albumin based emulsions), as well as some of the personalities involved.

