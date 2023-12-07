Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia Dec23. Update

Celebrating its 76th year as a club, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for our Fred & Edie Greene Speaker series. There is no charge to attend these webinars, but donations to support the speaker series are gratefully accepted.

Sunday, Jan 7, 2024

Black and White Digital Expression with David Laronde takes place on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM AST. David Laronde, FCAPA, APSA, MPSA, ARPS, EFIAP/Diamond 1, holds the designation of Certified Professional and Master Professional Photographer by the Professional Photographers of America. Based in North Vancouver, David has spent the last 40 years thinking about shape, form and colour.

In this webinar, David will focus on how he expresses his images in Black and White. He will discuss what subjects look best when expressed as a black and white image, what to look for in a subject, and how he processes his black and white images.

David’s presentation will show how he captures and adjusts his images in black and white so that they become meaningful images to him.

You can register by clicking here.

Monday, January 8, 2024

Underwater Photography: Getting the Shot with Scott Bennett takes place on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM AST.

The Arts have always played an important role in Scott Bennett’s life working in the animation industry. His interest in photography has been combined with a passion for diving. Specializing in underwater photography, Scott works with governmental tourist agencies, magazines, and resorts to promote awareness of the uniqueness, beauty, and diversity of locales. Instagram.

Come and learn about the wonderful world under the sea as Scott discusses the unique challenges of underwater photography.

You can register by clicking here.