PGONS presents Jim Neale on Southern Africa

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia continues to meet virtually. At our Christmas Awards Banquet on Dec 9, we presented the awards from the 2019-2020 Season that had to be postponed after we were no longer allowed to meet in person.

PGNS hosted a special presentation in the Atlantic Zone on Dec 14, where Freeman Patterson presented “A Call to Creativity” to a sold-out audience. On January 3, Rob Fensome presented a talk on the Orkney Islands to PGNS members and CAPA Club members in the Atlantic Zone.

Coming up, on January 17, there will be a presentation by Jim Neale on Southern Africa which is open to all who are interested. For more information on this talk please visit www.photoguild.ns.ca. Register here.

If you are interested in becoming a member of PGNS please visit www.photoguild.ns.ca