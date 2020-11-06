PDPC presents the 17th Annual Photomotion

Pacific Digital Photography Club presents the 17th Annual Photomotion. Photography, music and storytelling: a juried selection of slideshows set to music.

Photomotion is connecting with you virtually in 2020

Shows will be presented online, free of charge

Beginning November 14, please check our website for the presentation link: www.pdpc.ca

Enjoy the creative photography of our members and our guest photographer, from the comfort of your home

PDPC would like to thank our patrons for their incredible support for the past 16 years