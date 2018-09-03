Pacific Zone News

Hi Everyone,

Dennis has received this from Terry Webb of the Pacific Digital Photography Club and forwarded it to me for distribution. From what I understand, the CAPA Slide Show Competition is really popular this year. Please let your clubs know of this competition. I hope there is lots of interest!

As you are aware, the PZ News is on hold until we can find someone to work with it. If any of you are interested in getting this news out to our clubs and members, please let me know. Please also ask your clubs if they have any aspiring editors in their membership.

I will also forward this notice to Kayla to include in the CAPA monthly newsletter. We can keep these news bits flowing there too.

I have one more piece of great news! Just this week I was delighted to welcome Cheryl Bramble as District Rep. to the Central Interior District. I know her passion and enthusiasm will be passed on to the clubs and members here.

Thanks for you help and enjoy this Spring weather and photo ops!