Pacific Print Challenge

CAPA Clubs in the Pacfic Zone are invited to participate in the Pacific Zone Print Challenge 2018.

Closing Date for entries 7:00 p.m. Friday 09 February 2018

Judging: Saturday 17 February 2018, 12:30 pm – Eagle Ridge Bible Fellowship 1160 Lansdowne Drive, Coquitlam BC V3B SV8

Open to the Public – $5.00 per person

Display of Prints by The Darkroom Group

Winners will receive:

CAPA medals for photographers- first, second, third place and Honour Award certificates.

CAPA medals for Clubs first, second, third place.

Rules and entry forms will be emailed to all Pacific Zone CAPA Clubs in November 2017.

For additional information please contact Judy Higham higham@shaw.ca