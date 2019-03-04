Owen Sound event: Don Komarechka

Teacher / Author / Artist / Podcast Host

Macro Photography Photographer Extraordinaire

Everything from pollen to snowflakes, insects to water droplets and so much more. It’s a great talk about a photographic genre that plays by a different rule book. Some tips and techniques are very simple and others are extremely technical, giving something of value to everyone of all experience levels.

Don Komarechka will be at the First Christian Reformed Church (201 4th Ave W., Owen Sound, ON) on April 9th, 2019 at 7pm. The cost is $10 at the door. Contact osccinfo@gmail.com or 519-372-6501 for more information.