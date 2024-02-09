Osoyoos Photography Club Exhibition

Osoyoos Photography Club are collaborating with Artists on Main for a gallery exhibition titled ‘Pixels and Paint’ March 30 to April 20, 2024 at the ART Gallery Osoyoos.

For this unique show, 12 photographers paired up with 12 painters, painting their interpretation of a selected photograph.

We will display each photo print next to the painting for this exhibition, along with other photographs from our photo club members.

Exhibition dates – March 30 to April 20, 2024

Location: ART Gallery Osoyoos

Address. 8713 Main St, Osoyoos, BC

Link to website for additional information by clicking here.