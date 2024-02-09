Subscribe to CAPA News here

Osoyoos Photography Club Exhibition

Osoyoos Photography Club are collaborating with Artists on Main for a gallery exhibition titled ‘Pixels and Paint’ March 30 to April 20, 2024 at the ART Gallery Osoyoos.

For this unique show, 12 photographers paired up with 12 painters, painting their interpretation of a selected photograph.
We will display each photo print next to the painting for this exhibition, along with other photographs from our photo club members.

Exhibition dates – March 30 to April 20, 2024
Location: ART Gallery Osoyoos
Address. 8713 Main St, Osoyoos, BC

Link to website for additional information by clicking here.

01 Merv Graf 2 - Barbara Freese
02 Randy Rotheisler 1 - Diane Zorn 'Round Midnight copy
03 Mike Fitzpatrick 3 - Jane Scheffler retired copy
04 Ian McCoan 1 - Jane Scheffler C62A7148 copy
05 Merv Graf 3 - Sandra Albo 26 Feb 2023 Aurora 8-19 PM 230226-113 X copy
Vancouver's Granville Street is lit up in lights. The city's abundant rain intensifies the colours of the light as it is reflected on the pavement.
07 Merv Graf 7 - Shirley Trites I 200614-96-B-16x16 copy
08 John Nearing 5 - Shirley Trites Fleeting Image copy
4x6 CARD Topaz GIGA DNG
10 John Nearing 1 - Shirley Trites Dream Scape copy
