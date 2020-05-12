Ontario Zone News May 2020

Ontario Zone Dominates Canada’s Entries in 2020 Four Nations Competition

The selection of Canada’s images for submission in the 2020 Four Nations Competition has been completed – and congratulations to the Ontario Zone; images from individuals in this zone dominated. The competition required 80 different photographs from 80 different photographers, and Canada’s submission consists of; 15 Nature, 15 Monochrome, 35 Open, 15 My Country.

Images from Ontario Zone members constituted 46% of Canada’s entries, with five members from the Jiahua Elite Photography Association, five from the Toronto Camera Club, four from the Chinese Canadian Photographic Society of Toronto, four from the London Camera Club, three from the Richmond Hill Camera Club, two from the Grand River Imaging and Photographic Society, two from the Trillium Photographic Club, and one each from the St. Catherine’s club, the Hamilton Camera Club and the Toronto Digital Photography Club. As well there were three images from individuals in the zone who did not identify any club affiliation.

Congratulations to all those who entered, and particularly to those selected. The Four Nations international competition closes on June 24, 2020 and we should receive the results in late July or August.