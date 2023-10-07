October 2023 Competition Updates

Competitions Now Open For Uploading of Images

Black & White competition (closes November 15, 2023) – You can view the competition details by clicking here.

Ontario Zone competition (closes January 14, 2023) – You can view the competition details by clicking here.

New Quebec Zone Competition

We are pleased to announce that we will be offering a new Quebec Zone competition and competition will close on January 15, 2024.

We will be working with David Boutin (new Quebec Zone Director) to finalize the competition narrative. Details regarding this competition should be posted to the CAPA website by the end of October or early November 2023.

Artificial Intelligence Generative text-to-images

To stay abreast of the rapidly changing AI generative technology, we’ve established an AI Advisory Committee to the Director of Competitions. The committee comprises of Dr. Bob Ito, Parez Khatib, and Robert Hulbert.

In response to recent advancements in AI generative capabilities, we have revised our CAPA Eligibility Criteria webpage to incorporate the following statement:

Images that have been created or modified using specific AI generative techniques – inpainting (where AI fills in generated elements not captured by the photographer) or outpainting (where the AI extends beyond the original boundaries using generated elements), whether with or without text prompts, are not permitted for submission into a CAPA competitions.

This statement has also been added to all our 2023 – 2024 competition narratives.

Prior to entering any competition, we strongly encourage you to carefully review the other components of the CAPA Eligibility Criteria webpage concerning artificial intelligence and the definition of a photographic image. You can access the complete CAPA Eligibility Criteria by clicking here.

We have developed an informative presentation on Artificial Intelligence to enlighten our photographers about this swiftly changing evolving technology.



Camera clubs interested in hosting this presentation via Zoom can contact the Director of Competitions.

2023 CAPA Survey Suggestions Related to Competitions and Our Responses

In a proactive approach to carefully evaluate and implement a multitude of suggestions aimed at improving our competitions and processes, we will created documents which summaries suggestions and our responses.

The following is a listing of suggestions and response which are now available for your review:

Between now and April 2024, we plan to incorporate 3 to 4 suggestions and provide corresponding responses each month. For instance, in November, we will present the following suggestions: