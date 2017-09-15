October 2017 – Competition Updates

Welcome

Each month, I will create a new Competitions Updates webpage and include new details which has been received since our last update.

The purpose of this Competitions Updates webpage is to:

1) encourage CAPA members and camera clubs to participate in one or more of our competitions 2) notify everyone when the details of a competition have been changed and outline the rationale for doing so 3) advise that competition results have been received and have been posted on our CAPA website 4) provide clarification and updates on the competition processes 5) advise of a new sponsor for one of our competitions

You are encouraged to send me your questions about any aspect of our CAPA competitions and I will send you back a timely response. To ensure consistency and avoid misinterpretations, I will post the questions and my responses in a forthcoming Competitions Update.

My aim is to make the competition process as transparent as possible and thereby increase your interest in submitting images to one of our competitions.

FALL 2018 – OPEN PRINT COMPETITION

I encourage all Camera Clubs and CAPA members to consider submitting and supporting this Open Print Competition. Don Bertham sent us the following power to stimulate interest in participating in this competition. Check out the details of this competition here.

OTHER OCTOBER 2017 COMPETITIONS

For October, we have three competitions. I have listed below with a hyperlink to each competition page:

Fall 2017 Fine Art Competition

Fall 2017 Nature Competition

Fall 2017 Open Print Competition

In November, we have our new Photo Journalism Competition. Check out the details about this competition here.

As with any type of competition, it is important that you read and comply with all details contained within each competition webpage prior to submitting any images.

If you have any questions or concerns about uploading images for any of our competitions, please email me at competitions@capacanada.ca

HOW TO UPLOAD IMAGES TO CAPA COMPETITION

A hyperlink to our How To Upload Images To CAPA Competition instructions has been included on every competition pages under the title of How To Enter Competition. You can check out this webpage here.

Our new online competition system has simplified the process for uploading images to a CAPA competition. We encourage you test the uploading image feature.

NEW – DETAILS ON CONSTRUCTING A PHOTO SHIPPING CONTAINER

We have just posted plans for creating your own photo competition shipping container. Check out the details here.

COMPETITION SPONSORS

As we receive confirmation of competition sponsors, I will update this webpage and the corresponding competition page.

2018 – Audit Visual Presentation Competition

Photodex is provide a copy of their new Pro Show 9 Producer (Professional Video Slideshows) application for the Gold Medal winners for the CAPA Individual & Camera Club competitions. Check out this competition here.

2018 – Annual Photo Challenge Competition

Adobe Corporation has announced that they are proud to continue their sponsorship of our 2018 Annual Photo Challenge Competition.

GUIDELINE FOR JUDGING A CAPA COMPETITION

Our Guideline For Judging A CAPA Competition document has been updated to include CAPA’s new Competition Standards. This document is provided to all camera clubs hosting a CAPA competition and to all individuals who will be judging a CAPA competition. As required the document will be updated.

I encourage you to review out current Guideline For Judging A CAPA Competition document to obtain a better understanding of the competition process forward me any questions or suggestions to enhance the competition process.

QUESTIONS & ANSWERS

I have received the following questions and provided the corresponding responses. CAPA Competition Standards will be changed if questions raised points to deficiencies in our processes.

Question: For a submission of an image for a CAPA competition, is there a time limit when the photograph has to be taken?

Response: There is no time limit on when you took the photograph. If issue becomes a concern then CAPA may review the necessity of re-introducing the time limitation.

Question: Am I correct in assuming that this year there will no longer be a Wildlife or Portrait Club competition? Or will these be held if a host club comes forth?

Response: In March and April of this year, I put out request to all camera clubs seeking clubs to host one of the 2017 – 2018 competition. Unfortunately, there were not club willing to host these two competitions.

If a host becomes available then these competitions will be re-introduced and everyone will be advised accordingly.

Question: Are Square crops allowed in the Closeup competition? The rules state that cropping is not allowed to simulate a macro/closeup image, but what if the individual composed the closeup image with the intention of cropping it to the square format?

Response: Yes, the image can be cropped to a square provided that the cropping is not used to simulate a macro/closeup image. The potential winning images of this competition will be closely examined to ensure cropping simulate has not been used.

Question: With remote judging, are the judges going to declare their club affiliation to eliminate any appearance (real or imagined) of bias?

In the past, host clubs were allowed to compete as long as judges external to the club were used. Ie. Presumably if the Foothills club hosted a Nature competition, they could not use judges from Etobicoke, Victoria CC, or London CC if those clubs had entries.

Response: You raised a valid point. Our updated Guideline In Hosting A CAPA Competition documentation to include a requirement for the Competition Host to advise me of the names of three judges well in advance of the ‘day-of-juding’ and to include the names of camera clubs associated to each judge. In addition, all the Final CAPA Competition Reports will list the judges with their associated camera clubs.

While at the same time, some Competitions Hosts are unable to secure appropriate judges and have asked to use some of their local judges. To ensure transparency and integrity of the judging process, the following conditions have been added to the CAPA Competition Standards:

Three Certified/Trained CAPA judges will be used to judge the competition and they each must declare what camera club they are affiliated with. Exception – one judge can be a non-Certified/Trained CAPA judge provided they are well experienced in the Scope of Competition permit Competition Host (camera clubs) to use their own Certified/Trained CAPA Judges provided that the judges have not been in attendance or involved in any way with the club’s viewing and selection of club images for the CAPA competition for which the club is hosting judge can enter their own images into a competition they are judging provided that they advise the Competition Host well in advance of the “day-of-judging” and the judging system will accommodate the judge scoring zero (0) for their image and the scores from the other two judges are averaged and extrapolated to produce a final score. If this feature is NOT available in the judging system then the judge cannot enter their own images in this competition

The new ‘remote-judging‘ feature in our new on-line competition system being tested in the 2017 – 2018 will be a means of providing appropriately skilled and independence for our CAPA competitions. The ‘remote-judging’ may be expanded next year to permit camera clubs to use for their local judging competitions and for regional CAPA competitions.

CLOSING COMMENTS

If you have any questions, suggestions or concerns about our CAPA competitions, please forward them to me for a timely response.

Sheldon Boles

CAPA Director of Competition

competitions@capacanada.ca